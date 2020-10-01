Houston-area home with America's largest closet may be off the market soon

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- The most famous closet in the country now has a new owner. Houston socialite Teresa Roemer's notorious, three-level dazzler - housed in a 17,350 square foot dwelling - is officially off the market, according to Nancy Almodovar with Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, who represented the sale of the property.

No word on the buyer and how much was paid for the home (and its fab and famous storage space) on 47 Grand Regency Cir. in The Woodlands, but the most recent asking price was $6,499,000.

From the $60,000, custom-made Egyptian crystal chandelier hanging in the entry, to the wine tasting room built to hold 245 wine bottles, every aspect of the home nestled in the Carlton Woods community in The Woodlands was crafted to be over-the-top. The estate boasts 25-foot floor-to-ceiling glass walls and offers amenities such as a catering kitchen, gym, media room, glam room, wet bars, butler's pantry, and elevator. It sits on two green acres overlooking the Nicklaus Course and the Bear Branch Reserve.

