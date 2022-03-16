Person detained after man found stabbed to death in Spring area

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 6600 blk of Ambler Drive in North Harris County. Units found an adult male who had been stabbed. The male was confirmed deceased at the scene. A person has been detained. Investigation is underway. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mE7R1QhYqA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 16, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies detained one person after a deadly stabbing in north Harris County Wednesday morning.SkyEye was live over the scene in the 6600 block of Ambler Drive, which is near Louetta and Stuebner Airline in Spring.Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and found a man who had been stabbed to death.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one person was detained and an investigation into what exactly led up to the stabbing is underway.