Person detained after man found stabbed to death in Spring area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies detained one person after a deadly stabbing in north Harris County Wednesday morning.

SkyEye was live over the scene in the 6600 block of Ambler Drive, which is near Louetta and Stuebner Airline in Spring.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and found a man who had been stabbed to death.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one person was detained and an investigation into what exactly led up to the stabbing is underway.

