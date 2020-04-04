Amber alert issued for missing New Braunfels girl

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in New Braunfels have issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old girl who they believe may be in grave or immediate danger.



Kiley Marie Diaz is a white female, 3-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen just after 9 p.m. wearing pink Mickey Mouse pajamas.

Authorities were also looking for a woman in connection with what they believe was an abduction of Diaz.

Jeanice Lopez is described as a white female, 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Diaz' disappearance, call the New Braunfels Police Department at (830) 221-4100.

New Braunfels is around 175 miles west of the Houston area and 30 miles north of San Antonio.
