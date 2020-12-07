2 kids missing with man who shot and killed girlfriend's ex, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert could be issued soon after deputies say two young children were caught in the middle of a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County, the sheriff's office says.Deputies believe the children, ages 1 and 8, are with the suspected shooter.Around 12:30 a.m., deputies say that a man got into a fight with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend at an apartment complex on Ella near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man is accused of then shooting the ex-boyfriend, killing him.According to authorities, the suspected shooter was at the complex twice within the last 24 hours, and it was that second disagreement that turned deadly.Four young children, ages 11, 8, 6 and 1, were inside the apartment at the time. Authorities say there is no indication that they saw the shooting.Officials say the suspect and his girlfriend left with the 1-year-old and 8-year-old in a 2019 black Cadillac DTS with paper tags.ABC13 asked detectives if the children were in danger."I can just say this, that they were taken by a male who just committed a felony by shooting an individual, so I wouldn't take their safety for granted that they are okay," said Sgt. Greg Pinkins with HCSO Homicide.The 11-year-old and 6-year-old were left at the apartment with a second woman, who has been talking with investigators.It's unclear how the children are connected to all of the adults involved.