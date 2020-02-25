Amber Alert cancelled for missing 8-month-old Mesquite baby

MESQUITE, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been cancelled after an 8-month-baby was found safe with her mother overnight.The alert had been issued for Nyla Crockett in Mesquite, Texas, after she and her mother, 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, were last seen on Friday.Amber Alerts are issued when authorities believe a child is in grave dangers. It's not clear why police in the north Texas town believed Crockett was in danger.