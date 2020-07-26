Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Longview girl

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Neveah Chaseberry from Longview, TX, on 07/26/2020, TX plate JFT9567. pic.twitter.com/myrSJjeB5q — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 26, 2020

LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old in east Texas who is believed to be in grave danger.Police in Longview are looking for Neveah Chaseberry, a Black female believed to be 2-feet 6-inches tall, weighs approximately 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on West Melton St. in Longview, Texas on July 15.Authorities have also said they want to find Donnie Chaseberry, a 53-year-old Black man with tattoos on both arms, abdomen and chest, and a scar on his left elbow. Chaseberry is believed to have been driving a gold Lexus GS300 with Texas license plate JFT9567.Amber Alerts are issued when authorities have reason to believe a child is in grave or immediate danger.If you see either Neveah or Donnie Chaseberry, call 911 or the Longivew Police Department at (903) 237-1199.