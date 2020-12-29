Amber Alert: Spring 6-year-old taken by man with violent tendencies, authorities say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a Spring boy, who is believed to be with a man who has violent tendencies.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is searching for 6-year-old Preston Fears.Preston was last seen around 10:09 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Clear Wing Court.The child is 3'0," weighs 40 pounds and has hazel eyes.Authorities are looking for 37-year-old Brandon Spears in connection with Preston's abduction. The constable's office says Spears has warrants for his arrest as well as violent tendencies.Spears was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts with black shoes. He is 5'9," 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.Spears is driving a silver 2009 Lexus RX350 SUV with Texas license plate number 79182G3.Officials believe Preston is in grave or immediate danger.If you have any information regarding the abduction, call the constable's office at 281-376-3472.