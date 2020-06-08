Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old from Irving

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Serenity Berry from Irving, TX, on 06/07/2020, TX plate MGP8642. pic.twitter.com/EzXPOZp4Za — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 8, 2020

IRVING, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old who was last seen Sunday night before being taken by her mother in Irving, Texas, officials say.Authorities are searching for Serenity Berry, who is believed to be in grave danger. She was last seen in the 2900 block of W Pioneer around 7 p.m.Serenity is 2'6," weighs 22 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings.Officials are also looking for her mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Bridges.Bridges is 5'9," weighs 280 pounds and has black and brown highlighted braids. She was last seen wearing a multicolor shirt and blue jean tights.Bridges is believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate MGP8642.If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.