Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old from Irving

IRVING, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old who was last seen Sunday night before being taken by her mother in Irving, Texas, officials say.

Authorities are searching for Serenity Berry, who is believed to be in grave danger. She was last seen in the 2900 block of W Pioneer around 7 p.m.

Serenity is 2'6," weighs 22 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings.

Officials are also looking for her mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Bridges.

Bridges is 5'9," weighs 280 pounds and has black and brown highlighted braids. She was last seen wearing a multicolor shirt and blue jean tights.

Bridges is believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate MGP8642.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsamber alertmissing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know ahead of George Floyd's public viewing today
City prepared for heat and crowds at George Floyd's viewing
Woman drowns while tubing on Lake Conroe
George Floyd will be buried next to his mother
Near record highs and a few storms
Cristobal now tropical depression after landfall in Louisiana
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
Show More
Texas to increase coronavirus testing in minority communities
Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say
Former VP Joe Biden to offer Floyd family in-person condolences
15-year-old boy dies after truck crashes into tree
Teen drowns after grandmother lost sight of him
More TOP STORIES News