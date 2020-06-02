child abduction

Body found during search for 2-year-old at center of Amber Alert in Waco

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- Waco police have found a body during the search for a 2-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert.

According to police, they received information Tuesday that led them to the discovery of a body believed to be of Frankie Gonzalez.

Frankie was reported missing Monday afternoon at Cameron Park. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants with Mickey Mouse on both, and black and white Nike shoes.

Waco police say the body was found across town from where he was originally reported missing. Authorities say they are still investigating. There's no information yet on a suspect or cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.
