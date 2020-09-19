Amber Alert issued for missing 5-week-old in East Texas

WELLS, Texas (KTRK) -- Police officers in East Texas are searching for a missing 5-week-old boy who went missing in the city of Wells.

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen near the 500 Block of Old Forest Rd at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, according to an Amber Alert issued for the child.

Armaidre has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper.

Officials are asking anyone that may have spotted a gray 2003 Ford Explorer driven by a Black man between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abductionamber alertmissing boychild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane and surge watches issued for the Upper Texas Coast
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Two Texans on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court picks
How to apply to Houston rent relief program without landlord
13-year-old on ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
Here's some pros and cons that come with a COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Teenage girl shot in face in drive-by shooting in N Harris Co.
Ted Cruz says he doesn't want to join the Supreme Court
Lawmakers debrief after walking Fort Hood grounds
Galv. Co. considers voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula
Star QB arrested for robbery was recently offered scholarship
More TOP STORIES News