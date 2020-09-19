Amber Alert issued for missing 5-week-old in East Texas

WELLS, Texas (KTRK) -- Police officers in East Texas are searching for a missing 5-week-old boy who went missing in the city of Wells.Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen near the 500 Block of Old Forest Rd at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, according to an Amber Alert issued for the child.Armaidre has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper.Officials are asking anyone that may have spotted a gray 2003 Ford Explorer driven by a Black man between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271.