Amber Alert issued for north Texas 6-year-old

BELLS, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a child in north Texas that's believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to authorities.

Police in Bells, Texas are looking for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman.

Holiman is 3-feet 8-inches tall, weighs approximately 39 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are also looking for Kindel Kody Holiman and Jaydn Faith Fuller in relation to the case.

Kindel Holiman is 29 years old and is 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Fuller is 27 years old and is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

They were last seen in Bells, Texas driving a maroon 2020 Ford Explorer with temporary license plates.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Bells Police Dept. at 903-813-4411.

Bells, Texas, is approximately 65 miles north of Dallas.
