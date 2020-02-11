Amber Alert discontinued for 2 boys out of Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have discontinued the Amber Alert issued for Julien and Jorden Rodgers after they were found safe.

The alert was issued for 1-year-old Julien and 7-year-old Jorden who were reported to have been last seen Sunday, Feb. 9.

Authorities were also searching for 33-year-old Johnnie Ray Palmore in connection with the boys' abduction. Palmore was last heard from in Dallas.
Palmore is reported to have hazel eyes and brown hair with gold dyed long dreadlocks.
