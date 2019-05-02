Amber Alert issued when Texas mom forgot she left her kids at daycare

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was issued for two little girls after their mother forgot that she took them to daycare and left them there.Waco police say the mother called police at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report a kidnapping. She told police a man named "Chris" had taken her daughters, ages 3 and 4.Officers began to search the area and issued an Amber Alert for the girls after identifying the man as Christopher Ray Petty.Police say as the investigation went on, it was determined that the girls' mother had forgotten she took the children to daycare Wednesday and left them there. The daycare staff made multiple attempts on Wednesday to contact the mother, but were unsuccessful in doing so.One of the daycare workers later took the two children home, giving them baths and taking care of them through the night.After coverage of the possible kidnapping, the daycare staff notified Waco police where the girls had been. They have been recovered and are safe.Police say the investigation led them to find less than favorable living conditions inside the children's home. Due to these conditions, CPS was notified and has removed the children from the custody of the mother.The investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed at a later time.Petty, 37, is wanted on multiple warrants that include an unrelated family violence charge. Police are still trying to track him down for an arrest.