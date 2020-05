DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Amisty Serenity Danielle Monrreal from San Antonio, TX, on 04/08/2020 pic.twitter.com/ch78RnxAxI — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 9, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 12-year-old girl from San Antonio last seen Tuesday night.Amisty Monrreal was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Barrett Place.However, around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Alerts system tweeted that the alert was discontinued.Officials said she was found safe and reunited with family.