missing children

1-year-old, 11-year-old at center of Amber Alert last seen Monday

ATLANTA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two girls at the center of an Amber Alert out of Atlanta, Texas.

The Atlanta Police Department said they are searching for two girls: 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood.

According to police, the girls were last seen at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 in Atlanta, Texas. Police said the girls are believed to be in a gold-colored 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license plate MBD2390.



Tru is said to be 2-feet, 6-inches tall. She weighs about 19 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and tutu.

Alex is said to be 4-feet, 9-inches. She weighs 120 pounds, has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the two girls is urged to contact the Atlanta, Texas police at 903-796-7973.
