1-year-old, 11-year-old at center of Amber Alert last seen Monday

The Atlanta Police Department said they are searching for two girls: 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood.
According to police, the girls were last seen at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 in Atlanta, Texas. Police said the girls are believed to be in a gold-colored 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license plate MBD2390.
Tru is said to be 2-feet, 6-inches tall. She weighs about 19 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and tutu.
Alex is said to be 4-feet, 9-inches. She weighs 120 pounds, has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.
Anyone with information on the two girls is urged to contact the Atlanta, Texas police at 903-796-7973.