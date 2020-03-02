Officials have issued an AMBER Alert after two children were reportedly abducted. They were last seen in the 400 Sigma in Farmer Branch, TX.
The suspected abductor is driving a burgundy 2016 GMC Terrain with Texas plates, plate number HFL1525, with a black quarter panel red passenger door and missing front bumper.
The children are identified as a Princess Jonelle Scarlett, 4, who is a black female about three feet tall and 35 lbs. She was last seen with multi-colored beads, a white shirt with a mermaid in the middle, with blue jeans and pink/black NIKE'S.
The other child is Jeremy Scarlett, 5, who is a black male, 4 ft tall and 42 lbs. Jeremy has brown eyes and a brown Mohawk. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with ripped blue jeans and black NIKE'S.
Authorities say the children are in grave or immediate danger.
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas children abducted
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More