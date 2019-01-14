Amber alert issued for missing 12-year-old Texas girl

GEORGE WEST, Texas (KTRK) --
An amber alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl out of George West.

The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Marisol Arroyo, who they believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities are also searching for Rigoberto Cruz Santos, 22, in connection to Marisol's abduction.

According to a press release, Santos is driving an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR, with Oklahoma license plate EKH253.

Anyone with information about Marisol or Santos' whereabouts is urged to contact the Live Oak County Sheriff's Office.
