AMBER ALERT

Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl and 16-year-old possible abductor

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bellmead Police Department is searching for Katelynn Marie Maldonado (shown left). They are also looking for Brittani Ann Bolin (right) in connection with Katelynn's abduction.

BELLMEAD, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a missing Texas 11-year-old girl and the 16-year-old girl they believe played a role in her abduction.

The Bellmead Police Department is trying to find 11-year-old Katelynn Marie Maldonado. She is described as a white female, 5'1", 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a maroon hoodie with 'teenage dirtbags' in white on the front.

Police are also looking for 16-year-old Brittani Ann Bolin in connection with her abduction. Bolin is described as a white female, 4'10", 156 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

The Bellmead Police Department is searching for Katelynn Marie Maldonado (shown left). They are also looking for Brittani Ann Bolin (right) in connection with Katelynn's abduction.



The suspect is driving a tan 2012 Kia Sorrento with a Texas license plate number of KVX 4917.

The suspect was last heard from in Bellmead, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsamber alertmissing girl
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMBER ALERT
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Search on for boys and dad after mom shot to death in home
Girl, 12, who went missing from DC airport found safe in NYC
More amber alert
Top Stories
Columbus ISD closed today after threat on Snapchat
Deadly wreck involving big rig shuts down Highway 290
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
Bizarre jail departure for 3D printed-gun creator in sex assault case
Officials: 7-year-old boy dies after falling between subway cars
Pressure mounts to turn Texans around after 0-3 start
PLAY SHARP, LOOK SHARP: Astros hit the road in style
Show More
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
All the news you need in 60 seconds
1 person killed in violent 2-vehicle crash in League City
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes
More News