Police are searching for a missing Texas 11-year-old girl and the 16-year-old girl they believe played a role in her abduction.The Bellmead Police Department is trying to find 11-year-old Katelynn Marie Maldonado. She is described as a white female, 5'1", 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a maroon hoodie with 'teenage dirtbags' in white on the front.Police are also looking for 16-year-old Brittani Ann Bolin in connection with her abduction. Bolin is described as a white female, 4'10", 156 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.The suspect is driving a tan 2012 Kia Sorrento with a Texas license plate number of KVX 4917.The suspect was last heard from in Bellmead, Texas.Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.