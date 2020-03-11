Amber Alert issued for 4-month-old last seen March 10

Mia Negrete was last seen March 10. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a sleeveless yellow onesie.
Police say they are also searching for 19-year-old Summer Brook Davidson and 24-year-old Gemma Krystal Flores in connection with Mia's abduction.
Davidson is described as a white woman with brown hair, blues eyes and was last seen wearing all black clothing and is on crutches with a broken foot and metal pins.
Flores is described as a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say the suspects are driving a white four-door Nissan Frontier with unknown Texas license plates.