Amber alert issued for 2-year-old believed to be abducted in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in west Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old girl.San Angelo police are looking for Audrinna Harding, a white female. She's 2 ft. tall and weighs 35 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Audrinna was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with purple stripes, blue jeans, and had her hair in a ponytail.The suspect in the toddler's disappearance is Jessica Nicole Harding, 31, of San Angelo. Authorities describe the Jessica Harding as a Hispanic female. She's 5 ft. 6 inches tall and weighs 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.It's not clear what the relationship is between the toddler and Jessica Harding.Jessica Nicole Harding is driving a silver 2009 Toyota Prius with a Texas license plate ofAudrinna Harding was last seen on Thursday evening in San Angelo.If you have any information about this abduction, call the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315 or your local law enforcement.