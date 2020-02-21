Amber alert issued for 2-year-old believed to be abducted in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in west Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old girl.
San Angelo police are looking for Audrinna Harding, a white female. She's 2 ft. tall and weighs 35 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Audrinna was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with purple stripes, blue jeans, and had her hair in a ponytail.
The suspect in the toddler's disappearance is Jessica Nicole Harding, 31, of San Angelo. Authorities describe the Jessica Harding as a Hispanic female. She's 5 ft. 6 inches tall and weighs 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
It's not clear what the relationship is between the toddler and Jessica Harding.
Jessica Nicole Harding is driving a silver 2009 Toyota Prius with a Texas license plate of JHX9418.
Audrinna Harding was last seen on Thursday evening in San Angelo.
If you have any information about this abduction, call the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315 or your local law enforcement.
