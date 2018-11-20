AMBER ALERT

AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old Texas boy in 'grave or immediate danger'

EMBED </>More Videos

AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old Texas boy in 'grave or immediate danger'

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KTRK) --
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 2-year-old boy who authorities believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Police in Burkburnett, located in north Texas, are looking for Eli Scott Smith, who is a white male, about 3' in height and 32 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue thermal shirt with a truck on it and blue jeans.

Police believe the boy was taken by 48-year-old Michael Scott Smith, who is also a white male, 5'8" in height and 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black "FOX" hat, blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police identified an additional suspect, 51-year-old Robin Michelle Golden. She is described as a white female, 5'6" in height and 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

A vehicle was also identified in the case. Police believe a black 2003 Saturn Vue was used by the suspects. The vehicle has a California license plate of DP416RZ.

Anyone who has seen little Eli or has information on the case is urged to contact Burkburnett Police Department at 940-569-2231.

RELATED: What are the criteria for issuing Amber Alerts?
EMBED More News Videos

Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing boy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMBER ALERT
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Mother of kidnapped girl has faith daughter will be found safe
Amber Alert: SUV used in kidnapping of teen found
More amber alert
Top Stories
Woman accused of illegal injections out of W. Houston office
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Behavioral psychiatrist analyzing Santa Fe HS accused shooter
TURN TO TED: Rusting washer makes clothes dirtier than before
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Houston restaurants begin tossing romaine lettuce after alert
$30,000 in donations for struggling family now in limbo
Show More
Life with the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico
2 arrested for illegal massage services at spa in Richmond
Texans great Arian Foster ascends to new life as Bobby Feeno
Black Friday shoppers line up at Best Buy in the Woodlands
2 men arrested for allegedly committing 5 robberies in 1 day
More News