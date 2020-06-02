child abduction

AMBER ALERT: Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy abducted in Waco

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted in Waco, according to Waco PD.

Frankie Gonzales is described as white with black hair, brown eyes and stands at 2 feet, 6 inches. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants with Mickey Mouse on both, and black and white Nike shoes.

Law enforcement believes the child is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.

There is no information yet on a suspect or a vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wacochild abductionamber alertabductionmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABDUCTION
Face recognition reunites abducted man with family after 32 years
Amber alert issued for missing New Braunfels girl
Amber alert canceled for 3 children abducted near Waco
Amber alert discontinued for 2-year-old girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
Tropical Depression 3 forms in the southern Gulf
New mural painted in George Floyd's honor in Third Ward
Expect isolated storms today as we watch Tropical Depression 3
SPONSORED: Kick off summer with Katherine's sheet pan salmon fajitas!
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
George Floyd's funeral set for next Tuesday in Houston
Show More
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
2 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo
Navajo businesses struggle through COVID-19 impact
Gov. Abbott calls violent protesters 'outside agitators'
Rapper Bun B hopes thousands march for George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News