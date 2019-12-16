Amber alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two siblings out of Florida after authorities say they suddenly disappeared from their front yard Sunday morning.

According to police, 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister Bri'ya Williams were playing in the front yard when they suddenly disappeared.

The kids were reported missing by a family member.

SEE ALSO: Texas mom and 3-week-old baby missing since Thursday

Authorities say 6-year-old Braxton was wearing blue jeans and a red sweater at the time he went missing. His sister, Bri'ya, was wearing a grey sweater with multicolored writing.

K9 teams and drones have been used in the pursuit as well.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 904-630-0500.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaamber alertmissing girlmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody in connection with mercury spill at shopping center
Grab a jacket! Cold front brings in rain and cooler temps
Rapper gifts 11-member family dozens of gifts after house fire
Strangers replace grandmother's stolen Christmas decor
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Walmart to offer self-driving delivery service
Mayor Turner prepares to get back to work after re-election win
Show More
Buzbee leaves on private plane, doesn't officially concede
DPS aims to reduce wait times at driver license offices
Digital Deal of the Day
Woman dies in rear-end crash on Katy Freeway
South Carolina man who inspired movie 'Radio' dead at 73
More TOP STORIES News