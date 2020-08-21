Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Santo, Texas

SANTO, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help finding two girls at the center of an Amber Alert out of Santo, Texas.

The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for 11-year-old Sarah Beth Hull and 13-year-old Natalie Renea Hull.

According to authorities, both girls were last seen Thursday at around 4 a.m. in Santo, Texas. The city is about 90 miles outside of Dallas.

Sarah is described as a white female, who is 5-feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Natalie is described as a white female, who is 5-feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is urged to contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office at 940-659-2085.
