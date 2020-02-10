Amber Alert issued for 2 boys out of Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of Dallas.

Authorities say 1-year-old Julien Rodgers and 7-year-old Jorden Rodgers were last seen Sunday, Feb. 9.

Jorden is reported to weigh 60 pounds and is 4'00" tall. He has brown eyes and long dreadlocks. Julien is reported to weigh 25 pounds, is 2'00" tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are also searching for 33-year-old Johnnie Ray Palmore in connection with the boys' abduction. Palmore was last heard from in Dallas.

Palmore is reported to have hazel eyes and brown hair with gold dyed long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dallas police.
