Amber Alert issued for Dallas toddler believed to be in danger

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- An urgent Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 18-month old from Dallas. Investigators believe Cedrick Jackson is in grave danger.Cedrick was last seen on Wednesday when he was put to bed at his aunt's house. When she woke up, the little boy was gone.According to authorities, another child staying in the home told police he saw Harold Johnson take Cedrick from the house.When police found Johnson, he didn't have the little boy.The boy's mother says Johnson would never take Jackson and he was just at their home yesterday. She's pleading for her son to be found.Johnson is in custody on an unrelated charge. At the moment police are only calling him a person of interest.