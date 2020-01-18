Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl out of Austin, Texas

The Austin Police department issued an Amber Alert Saturday evening for 12-year-old Avery Claire Reynolds.
Police say Avery was last seen in Austin, Texas wearing a grey hoodie with "small" written in black letters, black leggings and aqua Nike shoes.
She is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes and red framed glasses, 5'2" 85 lbs.
Police are looking for 43-year-old Kassia Sofia Vaughan in connection to Avery's disappearance.
They say Vaughn is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5'1" 110 lbs.
Police believe Vaughn is driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with Texas license plate number DTM3557. They say the car has front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem by the license plate.
Austin Police believe Avery is in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Austin Police Department.
