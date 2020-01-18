Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl out of Austin, Texas

The Austin Police department issued an Amber Alert Saturday evening for 12-year-old Avery Claire Reynolds.Police say Avery was last seen in Austin, Texas wearing a grey hoodie with "small" written in black letters, black leggings and aqua Nike shoes.She is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes and red framed glasses, 5'2" 85 lbs.Police are looking for 43-year-old Kassia Sofia Vaughan in connection to Avery's disappearance.They say Vaughn is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5'1" 110 lbs.Police believe Vaughn is driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with Texas license plate number DTM3557. They say the car has front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem by the license plate.Austin Police believe Avery is in grave or immediate danger.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Austin Police Department.