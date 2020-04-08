Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from San Antonio last seen Tuesday night.

Amisty Monrreal was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Barrett Place.

Amisty was wearing a black T-shirt with #45 on the front, blue jeans, black/gray Jordan tennis shoes and highlighted hair.

She is 5'0, weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information about her abduction, you're urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
