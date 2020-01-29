Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida

MIAMI-DADE, Florida -- Police in South Florida are searching for a one-week-old boy and his father who live in a home where three women were found murdered.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing baby.

Police say they are searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero and the child who disappeared from the Southwest, Miami-Dade home.

"Caballero, he's related to the one or all three of the victims inside the house," says Detective Lee Cowart with Miami-Dade Police.

Police say a relative showed up to the home on 187th Avenue after not hearing from the victims and found the three women shot to death.

Caballero and his baby boy who live at the home were nowhere to be found.

Police are concerned for their well-being and hope the community can help find them.

"He's just not at the scene and he should be here at the residence," says Cowart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatriple shootingamber alerthomicidemissing boymissing man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect believed teen victim would accuse him of rape
Victim left brain dead after DWI crash in NW Harris County
Battleship Texas: How you can help find vessel's next home
This H-E-B store has a 2 level garage with elevators and escalators
Here's how long it will feel winter-ish in Houston
'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care
Head football coach and wife open up about fertility struggle
Show More
Residents find unidentified body floating in SW Houston bayou
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee breaks silence after docuseries release
Man facing marijuana charge starts smoking in front of judge
Mom helps baby ring bell after beating brain cancer
Wrongfully convicted man who served 25 years for rape exonerated
More TOP STORIES News