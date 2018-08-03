U.S. & WORLD

AMBER ALERT: Girl snatched from Reagan National Airport in bizarre abduction

EMBED </>More Videos

Amber Alert issued for Reagan Airport abduction. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
An Amber Alert has been issued for a young Chinese girl who went missing from Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia Thursday morning.

Police say JingJing Ma is from China and arrived in America with a tour group.

Authorities believe she is in extreme danger.

Ma is described as 4'11, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.

Virginia State Police say the suspect is an Asian female approximately 40 years old with black hair. She was wearing a black dress.

They say she received her passport just prior to checking in at the airport and then left her group. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect helping her change clothes before the pair left the airport in a white Infinity with New York plates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldabductionairport securityamber alert
U.S. & WORLD
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll in noose as prank
Photos from the wildfires across California
Pope Francis calls death penalty 'inadmissible'
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Manhunt continues after false alarm at murder suspect's home
Deputy survives crash that flipped SUV into drainage ditch
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
Activities delayed after overnight High School fire
'SIGN FROM GOD': Montgomery man finds angel in the clouds
Man spotted with multiple weapons sparks standoff
Gas station in Kingwood hit again with 5 credit card skimmers
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Show More
Little girl dies after mother throws her off bridge, police say
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
Man in white Volvo accused of hitting woman after minor crash
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Digital Deal of the Day
More News