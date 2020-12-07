Amber Alert issued for 2 Houston children after deadly shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, including a baby, believed to be with a murder suspect and his girlfriend in northwest Harris County, the sheriff's office says.The alert went out around 9:45 a.m. Monday for 9-year-old DJ, possibly known as Dominic Wilson, and 11-month-old Kalis. Authorities did not have information on the last name of the children.An earlier report from the sheriff's office said that the children were 8 years old and 1 year old.Deputies believe DJ and Kalis are with the suspected shooter. According to officials, DJ is the girlfriend's son, but the baby is not her child.Around 12:30 a.m., deputies say that a man got into a fight with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend at an apartment complex on Ella near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man is accused of then shooting the ex-boyfriend, killing him.According to authorities, the suspected shooter was at the complex twice within the last 24 hours, and it was that second disagreement that turned deadly.Authorities say DJ and Kalis, along with an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old, were inside the apartment at the time and that there is no indication that they saw the shooting.Officials say the suspect and his girlfriend left with DJ and Kalis in a 2019 black Cadillac sedan with paper tags and partial tag number 93060.The only description that the authorities had for the children is that they are African American.ABC13 asked detectives if the children were in danger."I can just say this, that they were taken by a male who just committed a felony by shooting an individual, so I wouldn't take their safety for granted that they are okay," said Sgt. Greg Pinkins with HCSO Homicide.The 11-year-old and 6-year-old were left at the apartment with a second woman, who has been talking with investigators.If you have any information, please contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.