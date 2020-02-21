Amber alert discontinued for 2-year-old originally believed to be abducted in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert out of west Texas has been cancelled.

Authorities originally issued the alert for 2-year-old Audrinna Harding, who they said was last seen Thursday night.



They were also looking for Jessica Nicole Harding, 31, of San Angelo, who they believed was a suspect in the toddler's disappearance.

It's not clear what the relationship is between the toddler and Jessica Harding.

The alert was cancelled Friday morning after about four hours.

It is unknown if the girl was found safe.
