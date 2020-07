Amber Alert discontinued for 2-year-old girl believed to have been abducted

CENTER, TEXAS (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 2-year-old, who was believed to have been abducted in east Texas.Police in Center, Texas did not say why the alert for Zimia Ann Whitaker had been canceled. She had been last seen in Center, Texas, which is just northeast of Nacogdoches.Amber Alerts are issued when authorities have reason to believe a child is in grave or immediate danger.Zenas Montre Whitaker, 27, was listed as the suspect, but is wasn't clear if she had been located.