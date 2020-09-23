Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old taken in stolen car in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Chasity Collins, who police said was inside a car when it was stolen in Dallas, Texas.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chasity was in a white 2009 Lincoln 4-door MKZ sedan with Texas license plate JJT5997.

If you're familiar with the Dallas area, the car was stolen from the 2400 block of W. Ledbetter Drive.

As of 7 a.m., Chasity and the car have not been found.



The girl has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 85 pounds and is 3'0." She was last seen wearing an unknown color sleeve shirt, gray tights and no shoes.

The Dallas Police Department is asking everyone to be on the lookout for Chasity.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 214-671-4268. Use the case number 169450-2020.
