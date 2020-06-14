Missing north Texas teen may be in danger, Amber Alert issued

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl from north Texas is believed to be in immediate or grave danger, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kylee Ann White is the subject of an Amber Alert issued by authorities Sunday morning. She was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday.

White was initially reported by her family as a runaway, according to statement from the Royse City Police Department. Later in the day, someone reached out to White's family claiming that she was being held against her will.

While authorities said they weren't able to confirm if the claim was valid, they said they were treating the case as a possible abduction.

The FBI, Texas Rangers, and DPS are involved in Royse City PD's investigation, according to the statement.

Kylee is described as a white female, 5-feet 8-inches tall and has long blonde hair and hazel eyes. She also has pink braces on her teeth.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Royse City Police Department at (972) 204-7002.

