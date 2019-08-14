Amber Alert cancelled for abducted Montgomery teen found safe

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl abducted in Montgomery County has been cancelled.

Police say Kiah Miller has been reunited with her biological mother after she was taken to Oklahoma by a 61-year-old woman.

Investigators did not elaborate on her relationship with the girl, if any, but said they are holding off on possible charges.

Kiah and her mother are coming back to the Houston area.

Montgomery County Police said they expected both to arrive at the station sometime Wednesday night.

Officers did not say how the girl was found, or the whereabouts of the person of interest listed in the Amber Alert issued Tuesday.

Video above is from a previously published story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomerytexas newsabductionteen
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges against mom expected after boy killed by car: police
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
'I'm sorry, bro': Accused robber begs with guard and gets shot
Deputy charged with DWI in crash after leaving Astros game
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Mom says she tore muscle during panic at Memorial City Mall
Thieves steal dozens of sneakers from new store in SW Houston
Show More
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
Whitney Mercilus continues charitable work with Returning 2 Learning
Teen accused of United jet threat attends Atascocita HS
The cuteness you need today: Meet Lance McCullers' dogs
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
More TOP STORIES News