Amber Alert cancelled for abducted Montgomery teen found safe

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl abducted in Montgomery County has been cancelled.Police say Kiah Miller has been reunited with her biological mother after she was taken to Oklahoma by a 61-year-old woman.Investigators did not elaborate on her relationship with the girl, if any, but said they are holding off on possible charges.Kiah and her mother are coming back to the Houston area.Montgomery County Police said they expected both to arrive at the station sometime Wednesday night.Officers did not say how the girl was found, or the whereabouts of the person of interest listed in the Amber Alert issued Tuesday.