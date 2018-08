The Austin Police Department has canceled the Amber Alert for Isaac Salazar, a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing.Authorities were searching for Isaac who was described as a white male, height 4'0", weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and wearing an orange shirt and gray shorts.Police were also looking for a suspect who was last heard from in Austin, Texas.Law enforcement officials did not say why the alert was discontinued.