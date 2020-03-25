Amber alert canceled for 3 children abducted near Waco

The Amber Alert was canceled around 4:20 a.m.
The #Bellmead, #Texas #AMBERAlert has been cancelled. https://t.co/8Ma89xNpIG— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) March 25, 2020
It is unclear at this time where the children were located and if they were found safe.
Police were searching for 6-year-old Athena Alcoser, 5-year-old Nathan Alcoser, and 10-month-old Julissa Roman.
Police were also searching for 23-year-old Dezirae Renae Alcoser in connection with the abduction of the children.