Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children after abduction

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert for two Texas children who were reportedly abducted has been canceled.Police have not released details about how or where the children were found.The alert for Princess Jonelle Scarlett, 4, and Preston Jeremy Scarlett, 6, went out shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday after the children were last seen in Farmers Branch, about 30 minutes outside of Dallas.Their suspected abductor was also last heard from in the same city.The alert was canceled around 8:20 p.m.