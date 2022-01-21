Amber Alert: 14-year-old from Austin area missing since Jan. 15

BUDA, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.Hillary Salcedo was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Buda, Texas, which is about 20 minutes south of Austin.Police are also looking for 28-year-old Hector Avila in connection with Hillary's abduction.Hillary is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds with red hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.Avila is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his shoulder.Police say that Avila was last heard from in Austin.If you have any information, please call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-6880.