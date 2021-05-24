Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old from Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert for a 2-year-old child out of Amarillo, Texas, has been canceled.Amarillo police gave an update around 7 a.m. that Alejandro Alvarado Jr. is safe.They did not release any further information on locating him.Certain criteria need to be met in order for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child age 17 or younger.First, there needs to be a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction occurred. Additionally, the law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.Another criteria is that there is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction that would assist in the recovery of the child, such as a vehicle description or license plate number.As part of the Amber Alert, the child's name and other critical date elements, including the child abduction flag, are entered into the National Crime Information Center.The Amber Alert system, used in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was created in 1996. It stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas, and later murdered.