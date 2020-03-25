3 children abducted near Waco believed to be in immediate danger

Athena Alcoser, 6: White female, 4 feet tall, 49 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes

BELLMEAD, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bellmead Police Department near Waco is asking for the public's help in finding three children who they believe to be in grave or immediate danger.Police are searching for 6-year-old Athena Alcoser, 5-year-old Nathan Alcoser, and 10-month-old Julissa Roman.Police are also searching for 23-year-old Dezirae Renae Alcoser in connection with the abduction of the children.The suspect was last heard from in Bellmead, Texas and is driving a silver SUV with front-end damage.Police describe the suspect as a white female, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a name on her chest.The children as described as follows:If you have any information regarding the abduction of the children, call the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.