AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old Texas boy in 'grave or immediate danger'

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 2-year-old boy who authorities believe is in grave or immediate danger.Police in Burkburnett, located in north Texas, are looking for Eli Scott Smith, who is a white male, about 3' in height and 32 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue thermal shirt with a truck on it and blue jeans.Police believe the boy was taken by 48-year-old Michael Scott Smith, who is also a white male, 5'8" in height and 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black "FOX" hat, blue shirt and blue jeans.Police identified an additional suspect, 51-year-old Robin Michelle Golden. She is described as a white female, 5'6" in height and 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.A vehicle was also identified in the case. Police believe a black 2003 Saturn Vue was used by the suspects. The vehicle has a California license plate of DP416RZ.Anyone who has seen little Eli or has information on the case is urged to contact Burkburnett Police Department at 940-569-2231.