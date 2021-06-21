2- and 4-year-old boys found safe after Amber Alert issued out of Dallas

Authorities located 2-year-old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter. Police say they were found safe.
Seven and Curtis Jeter have been located and are safe!https://t.co/oHqsrcIJ35— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 22, 2021
Authorities were looking for Curtis Everett Jeter II in connection with the boys' abduction. He is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
According to Dallas police, the man wanted in the boys' disappearance is also a suspect in a homicide.
It was unclear if Curtis was located when authorities found the boys.
Authorities said Jeter II was driving a gray 1990s four-door Cadillac with unknown plates.