Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl out of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- San Antonio police are asking for your help in locating a missing 2-year-old girl.An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Aurora Lopez Friday morning.She was last seen in the 8500 block of Tuxford at 12:50 a.m. on May 1.Aurora is described as a hispanic girl with brown hair, brown eyes. She is 3'0" tall and weighs 20 lbs.Police are looking for 49-year-old Sherry McGill in connection to Aurora's disappearance.McGill is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'8" tall and weighs 180 lbs.Police believe McGill is driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with Texas license plate number KTR2989.No information about McGill's connection to the child was released.Police also didn't specify what Aurora was last seen wearing.If you have any information, call (210)-335-6000 to report information to Bexar County Sheriff's Office.