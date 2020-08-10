Shopping

Amazon 4-star store opening at The Woodlands Mall anticipated for September

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Amazon 4-star, a retail store from the Seattle-based technology company, is expected to open mid-September at The Woodlands Mall, according to Brookfield Properties.

Located in the mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, the new Amazon 4-star will be the second to open in Texas and one of the first two dozen in the U.S., according to information on the company's website. The only other Texas location is at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

Amazon 4-star stores offer popular and trending items from the company's online marketplace alongside Amazon brand devices and accessories. According to Amazon, 4-star stores are stocked with merchandise ranging from toys and games to home and kitchen products.

Continue reading more from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingthe woodlandsamazonmallconsumer watchcommunity impact newspaperretailshoppingonline shoppingconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When could unemployed Texans start to receive extra $400?
Harris Co. had 274 overcrowding complaints this weekend
COVID-19 testing positivity rate hits new high in Texas
Multiple horses found slaughtered and dismembered in Pearland
College students face tough calls ahead of fall semester
Cy-Fair ISD teachers express angst with returning to campus
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
Show More
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky this week
Texans co-owner pledges $1M for Houston rental relief fund
TSA officers uncover guns 3x more often than last year
More TOP STORIES News