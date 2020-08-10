Amazon 4-star store opening at The Woodlands Mall anticipated for September

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Amazon 4-star, a retail store from the Seattle-based technology company, is expected to open mid-September at The Woodlands Mall, according to Brookfield Properties.Located in the mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, the new Amazon 4-star will be the second to open in Texas and one of the first two dozen in the U.S., according to information on the company's website. The only other Texas location is at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.Amazon 4-star stores offer popular and trending items from the company's online marketplace alongside Amazon brand devices and accessories. According to Amazon, 4-star stores are stocked with merchandise ranging from toys and games to home and kitchen products.