Amazon Prime Day 2021: How you can shop local during 2 days of deals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the biggest shopping days of the year has arrived.
The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to local businesses, but Amazon Prime Days give you a perfect opportunity to shop local and save money.
The first Amazon Prime Day was six years ago and accounted for only about $900,000 in sales.
But last year, the event saw $10 billion in sales, according to the company, with $3.5 billion going to third-party sellers, which are mostly small to mid-sized companies.
This year, there is an easy way to make sure your money stays local during Amazon Prime Days.
Type "Amazon Shop Local" into an internet search box, then on the Amazon website, select the region where you live.
For Texas, click on Southwest, and you will see plenty of Lone Star State companies selling everything from jewelry to makeup.
"Prime Days is for everybody and that is the way Amazon wants it. So they are very much interested in getting the best deals for as many people as possible," said Ashley Esqueda of CNET.
The folks over at CNET are highlighting Cheapskate Rick's best of Prime Day Deal.
Amazon Prime Day is now through June 22.
