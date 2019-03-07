Amazon driver shot in back during fight over parking spot

Police say the 65-year-old driver reached for his cellphone to record the encounter, when the argument turned physical.

SAINT CHARLES, Missouri (KTRK) -- Missouri police are investigating an incident that left an Amazon driver shot.

A 65-year-old man confronted the Amazon driver for being in a handicapped parking space.

Police say the man reached for his cellphone to record the encounter when the argument turned physical.

Then, the 65-year-old pulled out a gun, and shot the Amazon driver in the back as he was walking away.

He was immediately arrested and the driver is in critical condition.
