Amazon driver shot in back during fight over parking spot

SAINT CHARLES, Missouri (KTRK) -- Missouri police are investigating an incident that left an Amazon driver shot.
A 65-year-old man confronted the Amazon driver for being in a handicapped parking space.
Police say the man reached for his cellphone to record the encounter when the argument turned physical.
Then, the 65-year-old pulled out a gun, and shot the Amazon driver in the back as he was walking away.
He was immediately arrested and the driver is in critical condition.
