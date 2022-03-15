Amazon driver killed after losing control of 18-wheeler, then being ejected and hit by another car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amazon driver was killed after losing control and being ejected from her big rig on the North Beltway near Fairbanks North Houston in northwest Harris County.The call came in overnight at about 12:40 a.m.Deputies told an ABC13 photographer at the scene that the driver of the Amazon 18-wheeler lost control and hit a retaining wall in the westbound lanes.She was ejected over the barrier wall into the eastbound lanes, where she was hit by at least one driver, deputies said.She died at the scene.Investigators did not say whether or not the driver who hit her stopped.ABC13 has reached out to Amazon for comment.