driver killed

Amazon driver killed after losing control of 18-wheeler, then being ejected and hit by another car

EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon driver killed after being ejected and hit in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amazon driver was killed after losing control and being ejected from her big rig on the North Beltway near Fairbanks North Houston in northwest Harris County.

The call came in overnight at about 12:40 a.m.

Deputies told an ABC13 photographer at the scene that the driver of the Amazon 18-wheeler lost control and hit a retaining wall in the westbound lanes.

She was ejected over the barrier wall into the eastbound lanes, where she was hit by at least one driver, deputies said.

She died at the scene.

Investigators did not say whether or not the driver who hit her stopped.

ABC13 has reached out to Amazon for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countytraffic fatalitieshit and runamazonfatal crashwoman killeddriver killedperson killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVER KILLED
Multiple fatal crashes reported within minutes of each other
Here's how to prepare for your Super Bowl Sunday party
'Dangerous' accused murder suspect fleeing to Mexico, officials say
Innocent driver hit and killed by chase suspect, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Family of man 'in distress' killed by cops to address reinstatement
3 customers stop shooter at Ra Sushi in Highland Village
Woman groped while walking her dog in EaDo has warning for neighbors
Rain moving out, turning sunny & breezy
Alleged hit-and-run driver shot after causing chain reaction crash
Man marks 1 year since wife and 3 sons killed in crash
Scott Hall, WWE's Razor Ramon and NWO leader, dies at 63
Show More
Testing Apple's new option to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask
Houston companies make Forbes' list of top US employers
Houston airports warn travelers to arrive early
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine
Selena Quintanilla's family to release her 2022 album
More TOP STORIES News