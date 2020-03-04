Health & Fitness

Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) -- Concerns continue worldwide over the spread of COVID19, also known as coronavirus, especially after Amazon confirmed that one of its employees contracted the virus.

The shipping company said the worker is in quarantine, but offered no other details.

Washington state is the only place reporting deaths from the coronavirus. At least nine people have died and a number of schools in the state remain closed.

There have been at least 120 cases confirmed in the U.S. but there are no confirmed cases in Harris County.

Lawmakers are working to finalize a $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government's response to the outbreak.

